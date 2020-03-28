$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.25, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,284 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EW opened at $198.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.