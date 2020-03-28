$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to report sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

ROP stock opened at $305.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

