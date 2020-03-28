$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.70. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.15.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.88. 3,153,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.