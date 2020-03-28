$1.63 EPS Expected for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.64. Insperity reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after buying an additional 547,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $45,228,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 519,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,922,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.