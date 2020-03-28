$1.81 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,426. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $735,534.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

