$1.81 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,426. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $735,534.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply