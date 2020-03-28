10,141 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

