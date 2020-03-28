10,171 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.