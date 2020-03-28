103,790 Shares in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 77,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8,082.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 57,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 197,524 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,555,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,890 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $156,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,846.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $369,438.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,410.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,311. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

