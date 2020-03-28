110,000 Shares in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Purchased by ADI Capital Management LLC

ADI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Clarivate Analytics makes up 8.6% of ADI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCC. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,485,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,468,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,993 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Clarivate Analytics by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $20,160,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCC shares. B. Riley lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

