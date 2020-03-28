123,768 Shares in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Provention Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRVB stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 5.62. Provention Bio Inc has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.