127,500 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 127,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.09% of Welbilt as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Welbilt by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Welbilt by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Johnson purchased 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

