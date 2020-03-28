132,001 Shares in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $2,707,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 734,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

