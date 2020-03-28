136,900 Shares in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RLMD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

RLMD stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. Relmada Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $52.22.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.