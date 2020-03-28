$146.18 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce sales of $146.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.08 million. Cactus posted sales of $158.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $469.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $613.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $429.01 million, with estimates ranging from $335.89 million to $637.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHD opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $951.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.55. Cactus has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $40.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

