14,632 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

