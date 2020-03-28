$15.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post $15.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.99 billion to $15.42 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $14.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $63.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.30 billion to $64.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.90 billion to $68.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $348.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.37. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

