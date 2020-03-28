$15.77 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to announce $15.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.53 million to $16.00 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported sales of $13.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $63.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.26 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.73 million, with estimates ranging from $63.66 million to $63.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCCY. ValuEngine lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,783.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCCY stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.