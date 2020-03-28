15,667 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $104.71 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0554 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.