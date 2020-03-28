15,846 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 360,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 163,225 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,956,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $49.22 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

