$163.59 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce sales of $163.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.70 million and the highest is $168.47 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $178.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $707.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $719.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $758.50 million, with estimates ranging from $721.80 million to $795.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.18. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $81.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 217.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

