$19.64 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post sales of $19.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $18.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $112.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.01 million to $115.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $204.62 million, with estimates ranging from $198.93 million to $209.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.93 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

EOLS opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Evolus has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $29.40.

In other Evolus news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,348 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,123,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

