19,359 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,214,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $960,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $469,948,000.

SIZE stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 142,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,228. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.429 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

