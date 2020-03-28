1,960,000 Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,094,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.24% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,913,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $14.85 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.