1irstcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $52,805.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 81% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00012129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $28.06 million and $52,805.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01440483 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014908 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,864,751 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

