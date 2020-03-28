1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,076 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

NYSE FIF opened at $8.66 on Friday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.