-$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.63). Wayfair reported earnings per share of ($1.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($9.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.90) to ($8.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($8.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.34) to ($5.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on W. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.83.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $8.78 on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,305,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,373. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $166.40.

In other Wayfair news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,376. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $74,342,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

