$2.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $13.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $15.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.34. 2,314,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,201. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.94. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,928,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

