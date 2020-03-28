20,200 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Dillard’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Dillard’s by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Dillard’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

DDS stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $988.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.61). Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

