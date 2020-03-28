20,519 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.38. 2,944,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.43. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

