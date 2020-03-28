2,183,112 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,183,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,935,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.46% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after acquiring an additional 407,291 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,040,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,050,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $111.77 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.