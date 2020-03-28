$222.47 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce sales of $222.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.44 million and the highest is $222.50 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $197.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $855.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.72 million to $856.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $941.37 million, with estimates ranging from $932.74 million to $950.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $71.23 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

