233,841 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Bought by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 233,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Sailer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 157,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,874,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 506,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after buying an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:ICSH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,038 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.