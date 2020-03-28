244,046 Shares in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 244,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.75% of Integer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Integer by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 345,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Integer by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Integer by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Integer by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 325,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, reaching $57.31. 159,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,926. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.83. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

