24,600 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

In related news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 15,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $649,967.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

