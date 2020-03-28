25,468 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.65.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

