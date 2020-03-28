26,024 Shares in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,024 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,974.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $2,487,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,573 shares in the company, valued at $25,805,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,056. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN opened at $73.53 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 436.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

