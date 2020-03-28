$28.41 Million in Sales Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce sales of $28.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $28.81 million. American Software reported sales of $26.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $114.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $118.62 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $121.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.51.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $338,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Software by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

