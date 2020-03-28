285,096 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 285,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,096,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,323,000 after buying an additional 24,262,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212,134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $3.24 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

