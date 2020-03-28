$287.50 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will post sales of $287.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the highest is $291.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $326.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis bought 7,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

