28,800 Shares in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Synaptics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

SYNA stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.95 and a beta of 1.13. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

