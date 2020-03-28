$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.17 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

