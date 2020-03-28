$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.18 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $16.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.89 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $20.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baidu.

A number of research firms have commented on BIDU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Baidu by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $186.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

