$3.59 EPS Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.64. Restoration Hardware reported earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $14.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $260.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of RH stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $256.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average is $191.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

