$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $15.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.58 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.72.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

