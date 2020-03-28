$3.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to report sales of $3.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $19.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $20.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after acquiring an additional 516,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,227,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $214,719,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after buying an additional 317,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $99.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

