$305.28 Million in Sales Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report sales of $305.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.90 million and the lowest is $304.00 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $304.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $117.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,545,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.