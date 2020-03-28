$307.27 Million in Sales Expected for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) to post sales of $307.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $317.20 million and the lowest is $298.69 million. Monro posted sales of $287.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

