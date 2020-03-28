3,214,631 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,214,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OAS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,958,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,677,488. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

