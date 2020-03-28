$322.21 Million in Sales Expected for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce sales of $322.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the lowest is $318.90 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $308.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOGM. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -288.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LogMeIn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

