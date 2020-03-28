323,689 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 323,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 1,506,380 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $2,053,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 330,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 156,397.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 284,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 420,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

